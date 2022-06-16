CLEMSON BASEBALL: Bakich embraces Tiger history as new coach

With former Clemson head coach Jack Leggett in the audience, Erik Bakich spoke to why his short time with the Tigers made such an impact.

“I’ve always put Clemson on a pedestal,” Bakich said. “Not only because it’s a great academic school, and I got my coaching start here, but I’ll forever be grateful to be in the right place at the right time.”

Bakich worked as an assistant for Leggett during the 2002 season along with then assistants and current head coaches Tim Corbin (Vanderbilt) and Kevin O’Sullivan (Florida).

Twenty years later, Clemson announced Bakich as its new head baseball coach at an introductory press conference Thursday. Bakich replaces Monte Lee who was fired after seven seasons at Clemson.

“We think Clemson baseball is a top 15 job nationally, and I want to thank the University president and the board of trustees for their commitment and support of the program now and into the future,” Clemson athletics director Graham Neff said.

Neff said there was extreme interest in the job nationally, but ultimately what they wanted was an established head coach with success at a big-time program, the ability to recruit and develop players, a coach of integrity who will invest in the Clemson community and connect with the history of Clemson baseball.

“We got a superstar in Erik,” Neff said.

Bakich’s six-year contract was approved by the school's board of trustees. Bakich will receive $850,000 next season with his salary increasing $50,000 annually through 2027-28.

Bakich made mention of the tradition of Clemson with a rundown of hall-of-fame coaches and players who have laid the foundation. He also talked about his former coaches and mentors that have helped him in his career.

“To Keith LeClair who I played for at East Carolina, he’s the inspiration to start coaching,” Bakich said. “To (coach) Leggett who instilled the importance of good fundamentals, to Tim Corbin who taught the value of recruiting excellence and showing me coaching and teaching is a lifestyle, not a job.”

Bakich said his program will be built on the two pillars of recruiting and player development.

“We’ll target the best players in South Carolina, the region, the eastern seaboard and the country in that order,” Bakich said. “We will dominate the state of South Carolina in recruiting. From there, we will prioritize the total person first. I’ve learned, if you want to have a really good team, you have to have really good teammates. We will take the rivalry with South Carolina very seriously, and respect it every single day by how we prepare and train.”

Bakich led Michigan to five NCAA Tournament appearances since 2015 with the Wolverines finishing national runner-up in 2019. The team lost to Louisville in the NCAA Regional earlier this month.

“To the University of Michigan athletic department, all of our players past and present, their families and the seven decades of alumni that joined our team in Omaha I have the deepest appreciation and gratitude for what we were able to accomplish over the last 10 years,” Bakich said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0