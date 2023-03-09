Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.—Former Clemson golfer Luke Hopkins won the 2023 Players Caddie Competition at the Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass on Wednesday, March 8.

Hopkins, who played for Larry Penley’s Tiger golf team from 2006—10 hit his one attempt at the famous island green 17th hole to within four-feet and seven inches to win the competition against over 100 caddies competing.

Hopkins is the caddie for former Clemson All-American Ben Martin, who is one of three former Tigers playing in this week’s Player’s Championship. The others are Lucas Glover and Doc Redman.

Hopkins was a starter on Clemson’s 2009 and 2010 NCAA Tournament teams. The 2010 team finished 16th at the National Championship at The Honors Course in Chattanooga, Tn. That year Hopkins was second on the Clemson team in scoring average and had four top 10 finishes.

The native of Greer, SC finished 72nd at the NCAA national tournament that year with a 221 score, one shot ahead of Max Homa of California, who is one of the top players on the PGA Tour this year and is competing in the Players Championship this week.

By winning the competition, Hopkins won a sum of money that is contributed before the tournament starts by each caddie. The PGA Tour matches the amount with a donation to the Bruce Edwards Foundation. Edwards was a legendary caddie for Tom Watson who died from ALS in 2004.

Hopkins also receives a VIP parking spot for the duration of the tournament, an engraved money clip, and a custom drawing by artist Casey Jones, who draws for Disney and Marvel Comics.

Hopkins’s name will also be placed on a plaque inside the TPC Sawgrass clubhouse that documents the winners of the competition each year. The competition officially started in 2000.