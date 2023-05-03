CLEMSON — Eleven former Clemson student-athletes and coach including eight who earned All-America honors, will be inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame this fall, Bob Mahony, director of the Clemson Block C Club, announced on Tuesday. The class will be inducted the weekend of Sept. 23, 2023 in conjunction with Clemson’s football game against Florida State.

The class includes student-athletes and coaches from eight different sports. The group includes two former Tiger gridders, two from men’s track and field, and one each from men’s tennis, men’s basketball, baseball, women’s tennis, women’s track and field and a former golf coach.

The class features multi-sport athlete Kyle Parker, who starred for Clemson in baseball and football between 2008-10. After earning All-ACC honors in baseball in the spring of 2008 when he should have been a senior in high school, Parker starred in football and baseball during the 2009-10 academic year.

In the fall, Parker threw 20 touchdown passes in quarterbacking Dabo Swinney’s football team to its first Atlantic Division Championship. In the spring he hit 20 home runs in leading the Tiger baseball team to the College World Series. He remains the only athlete in Division I college sports history to throw 20 touchdown passes and hit 20 home runs in the same academic year.

DeAndre McDaniel and Raymond Priester are the two additional former Tiger football players in the class. McDaniel was an All-America safety in 2009 and 2010 and is the only player in Clemson history with at least 15 interceptions and 15 tackles for loss. McDaniel is in his eighth season on staff with the football program and his first as Clemson’s senior defensive assistant. Priester rushed for 3,966 yards in his career as a Clemson running back, still second in school history, holding the record for 24 years until Travis Etienne broke it two years ago.

Yehzekel Halifa and Miller Moss are the two men’s track and field athletes who will be inducted. Halifa was an All-American in the 3,000, 5000 and 10,000 meters over his career and finished second at the NCAA Cross Country Championships, the highest finish for a Clemson runner in that national event. Moss won an NCAA Championship in the Indoor Heptathlon and was an All-American outdoors in the decathlon.

Lawson Duncan and Ani Mijacika are two tennis players who will be inducted this year. Duncan was the number-four ranked player in the nation in 1984 when he posted a 70-14 record. He led the nation in wins that year and it is still the Clemson single-season record. Mijacika was a singles and doubles All-American in 2009 when she was the ACC Player of the Year, and was ranked as high as No. 1 in the nation in singles. She ranked second in the nation in singles in 2008 and fourth in 2009.

Will Solomon and Gary Burnham are two new Hall of Famers who came to Clemson after high school careers near Hartford, CT. Solomon led the ACC in scoring in 1999-00 and was first-team All-ACC, the only sophomore guard so honored in Clemson history. Burnham was a third-team All-American in 1995 when he helped the Tigers to the College World Series. He hit .340 for his Clemson career and later played 13 years of professional baseball.

April Sinkler was a seven-time All-American for the Clemson women’s track program between 209-12. She has the third most All-America certificates in the school’s women’s track history. Additionally, she was an eight-time ACC Champion in field events. Six times (indoor and outdoor) she was an ACC field events Most Valuable player, more than any track athlete in Clemson history.

Larry Penley, the head coach of the Clemson golf program from 1983-2021, will also take his place in the Hall. Penley coached Clemson to the 2003 NCAA Championship. Seven times he led Clemson to an NCAA regional title, more than any other coach. He led the Tigers to 83 tournament victories, most in ACC history, including 10 ACC Championships. He was inducted into the College Golf Hall of Fame in 2004.