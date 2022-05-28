Claflin's Nelson places 11th at championships

Competing against the best throwers in the nation, Nelson placed 11th at the meet. She entered the meet as the 20th-ranked performer.

Nelson competed in the first flight of competition and recorded a best throw of 148’ 2” (45.17m) at the meet. The throw was her second best of the season and over 10 feet better than the 135’ 10” (41.40m) that placed her second at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association meet. Her best throw of the season came at the GS Spring Classic hosted by Georgia Southern University.