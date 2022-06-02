Claflin's Nelson gets All-American honor

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Claflin senior Zaria Nelson capped her collegiate career in style when she was named to the 2022 United States Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches’ Association (USTFCCCA) All-American Team.

The 2022 Claflin graduate took second-team honors after a terrific performance in the women’s discus throw at the 2022 NCAA Division II National Championship Meet.

While Nelson put on a dominant performance throughout her senior season, it was her performance at the national championship meet that earned her the honor of being named to the All-American team. She placed 11th in the women’s discus throw with a throw of 148’ 2” (45.17m).

By placing 11th at the meet, Nelson was nine spots higher than her predicted seeding, which was 20th heading into the championship meet. The USTFCCCA awards second-team All-American honors to those finishing 9-12 in individual events at the national championship meet.

Nelson is a spring 2022 graduate of Claflin University with a bachelor of science in computer science. She came to Claflin from James Island and she is a graduate of James Island Charter High.

