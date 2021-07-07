Super Bowl items to be auctioned at Claflin benefit

An autographed Dallas Cowboys football helmet and Super Bowl cap; a basketball and shoes donated by former NBA star Vince Carter; and a Denver Broncos jersey donated by former NFL standout Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie are among the items that will be auctioned off tonight, Thursday, July 8, at Claflin’s inaugural PAWS UP Reception/Silent Auction and Autograph Session which starts at 7 p.m. in the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex.

The reception will feature former NFL players Erik Williams, Chris Canty and Na’Shan Goddard. All three played for teams that won Super Bowls. Williams won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys and Canty captured one with the New York Giants. Goddard won two Super Bowls – one with the Giants and another with the New Orleans Saints.

The reception will be held in conjunction with Claflin’s first ever PAWS UP Golf Classic that will be played at Lake Marion Golf Club in Santee. on Friday, July 9. Both events are fundraisers to increase scholarships and support for other program enhancement initiatives that benefit the Claflin University Athletic program.

Visit alumni.claflin.edu/2021-paws-up-golf-classic or contact Priscilla Cramer (pcramer@claflin.edu / 803-535-5504) for tickets or more information

