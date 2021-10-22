T&D REGION SPORTS: OP competes in tourney

Orangeburg Prep competes in tourney

Orangeburg Prep completed the season by competing in the SCISA 2A State Volleyball Tournament Friday, facing off with Hilton Head Christian and John Paul II.

In the first game, Orangeburg Prep fell to Hilton Head Christian 2-0 with scores of 13-25 and 12-25. Ryn Grubbs led the Orangeburg Prep defense with 5 digs, followed by Katherine Lambrecht with 3 digs.

In the second game, Orangeburg Prep fell to John Paul II 2-0 with scores of 13-25 and 21-25. Offensively, Kelcey Lake led the Indians with 5 kills. Lydia Riley had 3 kills. Ryn Grubbs and Isabelle Wassell both added 2 kills. Defensively, Presley Collins led Orangeburg Prep with 11 digs. Grubbs had 8 digs and 1 block. Katherine Lambrecht added 7 digs. Wassell and Skylar Stillinger both recorded 5 digs.

Lady Panthers outlast Johnson C. Smith

The Claflin Lady Panthers (10-8, 7-4 CIAA) had to fend off the tough Johnson C. Smith Lady Golden Bulls (3-11, 3-7 CIAA) for a five-set senior night win, Thursday night. The win was not an easy one for the Lady Panthers as they had to dig deep for the 24-26, 25-10, 25-20, 16-25, and 15-5 win.