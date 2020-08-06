Peters joins Claflin as interim director of the JTK Health and Wellness Complex and intramurals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Peters has joined the Claflin University Athletics Staff as the interim director of the Jonas T. Kennedy (JTK) Health and Wellness Complex and Intramurals. This is Peters’ second year in the position and first under the Athletics umbrella in the same capacity.

Peters’ position was assigned to the Athletics’ Department on July 1, 2020.

“It’s always great when you can add someone to your staff with the level of experience as Mr. Peters,” athletics director Tony O’Neal said.

Peters joined the Claflin University staff last fall after serving as the athletic director for the City of Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation in Arkansas. He has also had stints as the assistant coordinator, coordinator and assistant director of intramural sports for the University of Louisiana at Monroe, Auburn University at Montgomery, Ala., and Western Carolina University of Cullowhee, N.C, respectively.

Peters earned a Bachelor of Science degree in health and human performance from the University of Louisiana at Monroe in 2002. A member of the United States Air Force Reserve, he enjoys running, exercising, cooking, officiating athletic events and working with youth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0