Guinyard named head volleyball coach at Claflin

Athletics Director Tony O’Neal announced on Tuesday that Chymaine Guinyard has been elevated to head volleyball coach at Claflin University.

Guinyard, who served as the interim head coach last season, has been a member of the coaching staff for four seasons, including serving the 2017 and 2018 seasons as the assistant coach.

“Chymaine has proven that she is more than ready to handle the role as head coach,” O’Neal said. “She has a lot of enthusiasm and is a hard worker. As an alum of the program, Chymaine believes in the Claflin brand and has been working hard over the last few months to ensure that her team is ready to compete once play resumes.”

A native of Orangeburg, Guinyard played four years for the Lady Panthers. She was a member of the 2014 team that captured the school’s first-ever Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) championship and the school’s first-ever automatic berth into the NCAA Division II Volleyball Championship.