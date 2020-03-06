COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin softball back on the field

Panther sprinter qualifies

for track and field championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Claflin University sprinter Derick St. Jean has qualified for the 2020 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships. The championships will be held March 13-14 in Birmingham at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The University of Montevallo and the City of Birmingham will serve as co-hosts of the championships.

St. Jean, who will compete in the men's 400 meters, enters the national competition with the sixth fastest time in the field, qualifying for the championships with a time of 47.30.

The men's 400-meter preliminary race is scheduled for March 13 at 6:25 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The competitors with the top eight fastest preliminary times will advance to the finals at 6:50 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday.

Claflin softball returns to

the diamond on Saturday

After seven days away from the circle, the Claflin University softball team returns to action on Saturday, hosting East Stroudsburg University in a non-conference doubleheader.