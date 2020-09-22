Claflin's McKie in top 30 for NCAA Woman of Year

Former Claflin University track athlete Faith McKie has been named a top 30 honoree for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
Selected from a record 605 school nominees — a group that was then narrowed to 161 nominees by conference offices — the top 30 honorees include 10 from each of the three NCAA divisions.
“The 30 honorees selected this year excelled in the classroom and in competition while also remaining committed to serving their peers and communities,” said Suzette McQueen, chair of the Woman of the Year Selection Committee and senior associate commissioner for external relations and strategic marketing/senior woman administrator at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. “These outstanding women represent the thousands of diverse and talented women competing in college sports each year, and we’re proud to recognize their achievements on and off the field.”
McKie a former hurdler/sprinter for the Lady Panthers, who hails from Columbia, was crowned Miss CIAA 2020 and Miss Claflin University 2019-20. She was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team and has been nominated for the NCAA Today'sTop-10 Award which recognizes former student-athletes for the successes in their respective sports, in the classroom and in the community.
"Faith has continually represented Claflin University and the CIAA with the utmost dignity,” Athletics Director Tony O'Neal said. "She becomes the second athlete in three years to be named a Top 30 honoree which is truly a testament to the caliber of athletes that come out of the Panther program.”
A 2020 summa cum laude graduate with a degree in sport management and minors in Spanish and business administration, McKie was the 2020 CIAA indoor track and field silver medalist in the pentathlon.
“I am extremely humbled and ecstatic to be named a top 30 nominee,” McKie said.
During her quest for Miss CIAA 2020, McKie received the highest on-line popular vote out of all 12 contestants, giving her the honor of having $2,000 donated in her name to the Harvest Hope Food Bank in in her school's local community by the Food Lion Feeds program. In 2019, she was a grand prize winner of the CIAA Essay Contest presented by Coca-Cola Consolidated and Food Lion, earning her a $5,000 scholarship.
In the spring of 2020, McKie presented a one-time academic scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to Claflin.
McKie was a member of several clubs and organizations while matriculating at Claflin, including the Alice Carson Tisdale Honors College, Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society, Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society, the Honors Council, Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, A. Bevy Collegiate Group and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
She was also selected as an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Leadership Fellow which selects one of its members for a prestigious program where the undergraduate member undergoes educational and professional leadership development.
The selection committee will announce the nine finalists, including three women from each NCAA division, in mid-October. From those finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!