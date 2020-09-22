Claflin's McKie in top 30 for NCAA Woman of Year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Claflin University track athlete Faith McKie has been named a top 30 honoree for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Selected from a record 605 school nominees — a group that was then narrowed to 161 nominees by conference offices — the top 30 honorees include 10 from each of the three NCAA divisions.

“The 30 honorees selected this year excelled in the classroom and in competition while also remaining committed to serving their peers and communities,” said Suzette McQueen, chair of the Woman of the Year Selection Committee and senior associate commissioner for external relations and strategic marketing/senior woman administrator at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. “These outstanding women represent the thousands of diverse and talented women competing in college sports each year, and we’re proud to recognize their achievements on and off the field.”

McKie a former hurdler/sprinter for the Lady Panthers, who hails from Columbia, was crowned Miss CIAA 2020 and Miss Claflin University 2019-20. She was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team and has been nominated for the NCAA Today'sTop-10 Award which recognizes former student-athletes for the successes in their respective sports, in the classroom and in the community.