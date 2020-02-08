Johnson C. Smith University completed the regular season sweep of Claflin University, defeating the Lady Panthers 72-43 in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Southern Division contest at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena), Saturday.
The home loss dropped Claflin to 1-22 on the season and 1-13 in the conference with three games remaining. The Lady Panthers will hit the road for two games, Fayetteville State University Wednesday and Livingstone College (Feb. 19) and will wrap up the regular season at home against Elizabeth City State University (Feb. 22) for Senior Day.
Dionna Long and Lydia Goolsby led the Lady Panthers with 11 points apiece. Long did most of her damage from beyond the three-point line, connecting on three baskets. She also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds and dished out three assists.
Shakarri Mack contributed seven points off the bench for Claflin.
Johnson C. Smith, which improved to 14-9 overall and 9-4 in conference play, was led in scoring by Le’Zarea Bowens with a game-high 18 points and Alexxus Sowell at 14 points.
You have free articles remaining.
In the first quarter, the Golden Bulls scored the first eight points of the game before Dashia Jackson put the Lady Panthers on the scoreboard with layup at the 6:05 mark. Claflin rallied to within 10-8 over the next 2-1/2 minutes when Long drilled her second three-pointer of the quarter.
Johnson C. Smith finished the quarter on a 12-4 run for a 22-12 advantages.
The second quarter was a little closer in terms of team points as the Golden Bulls outscored Claflin 15-10. The closest the Lady Panthers came to Johnson C. Smith was 22-14 at the seven mark of the quarter. From that point, the Golden Bulls scored 15 of the final 23 points to lead 37-22 at the half.
In the second half, Johnson C. Smith offense continued to dominate, outscoring Claflin 22-10 and 13-11 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
For the game, Claflin shot 24.6-percent (15-for-61) from the field and 10-of-16 at the free throw line.
Johnson C. Smith was a little better in the shooting department, hitting 39.3-percent (24-for-61) from the floor and 21-of-30 at the charity stripe.
Both teams connected on three three-pointers each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.