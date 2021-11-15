CLAFLIN VOLLEYBALL: Panthers' Fierce gets CIAA top honor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Claflin Lady Panthers senior Trinity Fierce was named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Volleyball Defensive Player of the Year.

The senior earned the honor after leading the Lady Panthers to becoming one of the top defensive teams in the conference and to one of the most surprising seasons in recent history.

Fierce brought home the honor for her effort at the libero position. She finished the season ranked second in the conference in digs per set (4.31). Though she was limited by injury, she was effective when she took the court. She finished the 2021 regular season with 237 total digs.

In addition to being named the 2021 CIAA Volleyball Defensive Player of the Year, she was also a first team All-CIAA selection at the libero position.

She joined the Lady Panthers in the fall of 2018 and has been one of the team’s top defensive performers from day one. She is a mass communications major and a graduate of Westlake High School.

Two other Lady Panthers also earned spots on the CIAA All-Conference team.

The duo of junior right side hitter Mya Broom and junior utility Simone Newell were both honored with second-team all-conference team honors.