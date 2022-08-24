CLAFLIN VOLLEYBALL: Lady Panthers picked 5th in CIAA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Claflin volleyball was picked to finish fifth overall and second in the Southern Division in the 2022 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Volleyball Preseason Predicted Order of Finish.

The Lady Panthers earned the fifth-place prediction after a 2021 season in which they finished with a 15-10 overall record, going 11-5 in CIAA play. After being picked eighth in the preseason, the Lady Panthers finished the season ranked fifth overall and second in the Southern Division.

Claflin upset fourth-seeded Virginia State to advance to the semifinal round of the 2021 CIAA Volleyball Championship Tournament.

The Lady Panthers will open the 2022 season on Thursday in Rock Hill vs. Clinton College Golden Bears. Claflin opens at home on Sept. 6 vs. Columbia College.

Fans wanting a sneak peek of the Lady Panthers can come out to Tullis Arena on Saturday morning when Claflin hosts a three-set tri-match featuring Allen and Benedict. Claflin takes the court at 11 a.m. against Allen and the team will return to the court against Benedict at 3 p.m.

CIAA Predicted Order of Finish

1. Fayetteville State University

2. Elizabeth City State University

3. Shaw University

4. Virginia State University

5. Claflin University

6. Winston-Salem State University

7. Bowie State University

8. Saint Augustine's University

9. Johnson C. Smith University

10. Virginia Union University

11. Lincoln (PA) University

12. Livingstone College

Northern Division

1. Elizabeth City State

2. Shaw

3. Virginia State

4. Bowie State

5. Virginia Union

6. Lincoln (PA)

Southern Division

1. Fayetteville State

2. Claflin

3. Winston-Salem State

4. Saint Augustine's

5. Johnson C. Smith

6. Livingstone

Two earn preseason honors

Claflin seniors Mya Broom and Simone Newell were named to the 2022 CIAA Preseason All-Conference Team.

Last season, Broom and Newell were two of the top players in the CIAA. The preseason honor is nothing new to Newell as she was a first team all-conference selection a year ago. She led the team in kills (194) and digs (273).

Broom is also no stranger to honors as she was a second-team All-CIAA selection after totaling 178 kills to rank second on the team.