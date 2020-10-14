Claflin University Head Softball Coach James “Marty” Kinard Voted CIAA Softball Coaches Association President

James "Marty" Kinard, Claflin University head softball coach, has been voted president of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Softball Coaches Association. The selection is a two-year appointment beginning this fall (2020) and running thru the spring of 2022.
Kinard, who is in entering his third season as the head coach, has been an integral part of the success of the Claflin Lady Panthers softball team for the past eight seasons.
Prior to being named head coach, Kinard he served two seasons as the interim head coach (2017 & 2018) and five years as an assistant coach (2012-2016) with the program.
“It’s an honor to be selected by my peers in the CIAA to represent them as President of the Softball Coaches Association,” Kinard said. “I am thankful that they have trusted in me, especially during the pandemic, that I will ensure that we are putting a great plan in place to provide a great student-athlete experience for the 2021 CIAA Season.”
In his first season (2017) leading the Lady Panthers, the team won the program’s first Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) title, after winning the SIAC Eastern Division Title. For his efforts, Kinard was named the 2017 SIAC Coach of the Year and 2017 Outstanding Tournament Coach.
Kinard's success continued in his second year at the helm, leading his team to a program-best 37 wins. In 2018-19, the team's first season as a member of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the Lady Panthers finished undefeated at 18-0, capturing the Southern Division Title and finishing as runner-up in the 2019 CIAA Softball Championship. Kinard was voted the 2019 CIAA Coach of the Year, his second such award in three years.
Prior to joining the Claflin University staff, Kinard coached baseball at Augusta Christian, where he was head JV baseball coach and assistant varsity baseball coach for two seasons. As head JV coach, Kinard led Augusta Christian to two region titles, including a 16-2 season his second year, that featured six come from behind wins.
Before coaching at Augusta Christian, Kinard spent two summers working with the Edisto High School baseball team, as well as a summer in Honesdale, Pennsylvania as the director of baseball, winning four tournament championships in different age divisions.
“Coach Kinard is very knowledgeable of the game of softball and will lead the CIAA Softball Coaches Association well,” Claflin Athletics Director Tony O’Neal said. “He will ensure that the student-athlete experience is the first priority during his tenure as president.”
Kinard, a native of Orangeburg, played his high school baseball at Edisto High School, where he was an all-region pitcher for two seasons and all-state his senior year. He was also a big part of Orangeburg Post 4 American Legion Baseball's success for four summers, and still holds the team record for most games pitched in a season, having taken the mound in 21 of 26 games.
Kinard played two seasons at Claflin University before transferring to USC-Aiken, where an injury put a halt to his career. He then transferred back to Claflin to finish his undergraduate studies and earn a Bachelor of Science in Human Performance in 2009. In 2014 he earned a Master of Education in psychology of positive coaching from the University of Missouri.
He is a member of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, where he is the Atlantic Region Representative on the Top 25 Committee and on the Head Coaches Committee as the CIAA Representative.
Kinard and his wife, Lindsay, reside in Orangeburg and they have two sons, Easton and Bryce.
