Claflin University Head Softball Coach James “Marty” Kinard Voted CIAA Softball Coaches Association President

James "Marty" Kinard, Claflin University head softball coach, has been voted president of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Softball Coaches Association. The selection is a two-year appointment beginning this fall (2020) and running thru the spring of 2022.

Kinard, who is in entering his third season as the head coach, has been an integral part of the success of the Claflin Lady Panthers softball team for the past eight seasons.

Prior to being named head coach, Kinard he served two seasons as the interim head coach (2017 & 2018) and five years as an assistant coach (2012-2016) with the program.

“It’s an honor to be selected by my peers in the CIAA to represent them as President of the Softball Coaches Association,” Kinard said. “I am thankful that they have trusted in me, especially during the pandemic, that I will ensure that we are putting a great plan in place to provide a great student-athlete experience for the 2021 CIAA Season.”

In his first season (2017) leading the Lady Panthers, the team won the program’s first Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) title, after winning the SIAC Eastern Division Title. For his efforts, Kinard was named the 2017 SIAC Coach of the Year and 2017 Outstanding Tournament Coach.