CLAFLIN TRACK: Panthers to compete in 2020 CIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships

After showing improvement at each meet during the 2020 indoor track and field season, the Claflin University track and field teams are set to compete in the 2020 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The Championships are scheduled for Sunday-Monday at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. This year marks the 41st year the CIAA has sponsored Outdoor Track as a women's sport and the 44th for the men.

Claflin is competing in only its second CIAA Indoor Track and Field Championship. The Panthers joined the CIAA in July 2018.

This season the Claflin teams will head into the Championships under new tutelage in head coach Garon Jackson, who took over the reins of the program in the Fall.

“We have a very young team on both sides with limited amount of training (4 weeks),” Jackson said. “I do believe however the teams have gotten better and understands how to train and prepare for the Championship.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“On the women side, Faith McKie and Zaria Nelson are both very strong mentally and I expect them to lead the team. McKie is a very solid athlete and she is willing to do whatever it takes to represent Claflin and the program well,” Jackson said.