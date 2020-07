× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Claflin University women’s track and field athlete Jayda Teasley is among 44 students who were named 2020 HBCU Competitiveness Scholars by the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities..

Teasley, a junior political science major from Gainesville, Florida, is one of three Claflin University students to receive the program's highest student recognition this year.

Teasley is a sprinter for the Lady Panthers.

