New Claflin men’s and women’s cross country/track and field head coach Garon Jackson will begin coaching the Panthers in competition this weekend (Friday-Saturday, Jan. 17-18) at the Gamecock Opener hosted by the University South Carolina.

The meet will be contested at the University of South Carolina Indoor Track and Field Complex in Columbia.

Friday events get underway at 10 a.m. with the women’s weight throw. The running events will start at 11 a.m., with the women’s 60 meters.

Saturday will begin at 9 a.m. with the 5000 meters while the with the pole vault kicking off the field events at 10 a.m.

Live results of the meet will be available online at https://results.adkinstrak.com/meets/5000. Complete meet results will be posted on the track and field page at www.gamecocksonline.com.

Both teams will return to action on Sunday, Jan. 25, at the JDL Flat is Flat Invitational in Winston-Salem, N.C.

