Claflin track and field returns to action at Gamecock Invite
Claflin track and field returns to action at Gamecock Invite

COLUMBIA -- After two weeks off from competition, the Claflin University women’s and men’s track and field teams will return to action Saturday at the Gamecock Invite hosted by the University of South Carolina. Student-athletes from 32 schools will compete at the one-day meet which will be held at the Sheila & Morris Cregger Track on the campus.

The field events get underway at 9 a.m. with the women's hammer throw and 9:30 a.m. on the track with the women’s 1,500 meters.

No fans will be permitted at the meet. Live results will be available at adkins.trackscoreboard.com/#/results.

In addition to Claflin, invited teams include Alabama A&M, Benedict College, Coastal Carolina, Coker College, College of Charleston, Columbia College, East Carolina, Edward Waters College, Emmanuel College, Erskine College, Florida Memorial College, Gardner-Webb, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Limestone, Marshall, Mercer, Montreat, North Greenville, Ohio, Savannah State, South Carolina State, Southern Wesleyan, The Citadel, Charlotte, North Florida, South Carolina-Beaufort, South Carolina-Upstate, Western Carolina, and Western Kentucky.

