Claflin sprinter St. Jean earns All-American honor
0 comments
editor's pick

Claflin sprinter St. Jean earns All-American honor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Jean earns All-America status
CLAFLIN SPORTS INFORMATION

NEW ORLEANS  Claflin University sprinter Derick St. Jean has been named a U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) NCAA Division II Men's Indoor Track & Field All-American.

The All-American Team was announced Tuesday by the USTFCCCA.

St Jean, a rising junior from Dominica, was ranked sixth nationally in the 400 meters at 47.30.

He scored 12 points at the CIAA Championships, including a third place finish in the 200 meters.

A different criterion this year determined the All-America winners after the 2020 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships were canceled.

CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Peach Belt honors two for academics

Student-athletes on the start list of their respective events and relay teams accepted into their events at the DII Indoor Championships were recognized as Indoor All-Americans.

Claflin athletics presents first-ever virtual academic awards

All-America honors are usually based on individual and relay performances at the national championship meet.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

For complete release and All-American Team visit http://www.ustfccca.org/2020/05/featured/2020-ncaa-division-ii-indoor-track-field-all-america

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News