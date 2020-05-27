Claflin sprinter St. Jean earns All-American honor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NEW ORLEANS — Claflin University sprinter Derick St. Jean has been named a U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) NCAA Division II Men's Indoor Track & Field All-American.

The All-American Team was announced Tuesday by the USTFCCCA.

St Jean, a rising junior from Dominica, was ranked sixth nationally in the 400 meters at 47.30.

He scored 12 points at the CIAA Championships, including a third place finish in the 200 meters.

A different criterion this year determined the All-America winners after the 2020 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships were canceled.

Student-athletes on the start list of their respective events and relay teams accepted into their events at the DII Indoor Championships were recognized as Indoor All-Americans.

All-America honors are usually based on individual and relay performances at the national championship meet.

For complete release and All-American Team visit http://www.ustfccca.org/2020/05/featured/2020-ncaa-division-ii-indoor-track-field-all-america

