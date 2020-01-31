CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Entering its second season competing in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the Claflin University softball team was voted by league coaches to finish atop the CIAA standings and to repeat as Southern Division champions it was announced by the league office on Wednesday.
The 2020 All-CIAA preseason softball team, as voted on by the CIAA Softball Coaches Association and Sports Information Directors Association, was also announced, with the Lady Panthers leading the way with six preseason team selections.
Claflin, which joined the CIAA on July 1, 2018, captured the 2019 CIAA Southern Division Title and was the 2019 CIAA Tournament runner-up.
Under the guidance of Marty Kinard in his second season as Claflin head coach, the Lady Panthers finished 37-19 overall and undefeated in the CIAA at 18-0. Claflin finished fourth and fifth nationally in triples per game and stolen bases per game, respectively. Kinard, now entering his 10th season on the softball staff at Claflin, was named the 2019 CIAA Coach of the Year.
Leading the contingency of Lady Panthers earning preseason honors for 2020 was sophomore Shaniya Thomas. In 2019, Thomas led all CIAA pitchers with a 2.15 earned run average, 140 strikeouts, and six saves while holding opponents to a league-leading .191 batting average and collecting 13 wins on her way to earning Pitcher of the Year & Rookie of the Year honors.
Also earning preseason honors were Marion Goins (catcher), Jada Ames (third base) Angel Johnson (shortstop), Ashley Thomas (outfield), and Chaston Huntly (designated player). Goins, Ames, Thomas and Huntly all earned 2019 CIAA Second Team Honors.
Claflin will open the 2020 season this Saturday, Feb. 1, when they travel to Savannah, Ga. to face Savannah State and Embry-Riddle. The Lady Panthers will open their home season on Sunday, Feb. 2 vs. Tusculum in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
For a complete schedule and up-to-date information on Claflin softball, visit the softball page at athletics.claflin.edu
