Claflin softball returns to competition after more than a year

After being away from the softball circle for more than a year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Claflin University softball team will return to the field Friday to begin the 2021 campaign.
After several schedule changes, the Lady Panthers are all set for opening day versus Fayetteville State University. The doubleheader is set for a 1 p.m. first pitch. There will be no spectators allowed in the softball venue, but live streaming will be available. Links can be accessed via the softball schedule on the Claflin Athletics Website.
“It is a great feeling to get this opportunity [to play]," said Head Coach James "Marty" Kinard, who is in his fifth season at the helm of the Lady Panthers. "We can’t thank our administration enough for the hard work they have put in to allow us to have this opportunity. Our young ladies have worked extremely hard and excited to put that uniform on again and play against someone else.”
Opening day was delayed but eight days for Claflin. The Lady Panthers were supposed to open their season on Thursday, March 11 versus Livingstone College but the Blue Bears opted out of the season.
The 2021 rendition of Claflin softball has the luxury of returning to the field with a lot of experience. The Lady Panthers return all but three players, all non-starters, to the lineup this season. Before the Pandemic hit, the Lady Panthers were 9-11 overall and 2-0 in the conference, with a signature win over Anderson University.
“At the end of last year before we got shut down, we were really finding ourselves,” said Kinard. “Our pitchers were throwing the ball really well and we were finding timely hits on the offensive end. I think one thing we will take away from that success is to be consistent day in and day out.”
The two starting pitchers for the Lady Panthers combined for six of Claflin's nine wins. Shaniya Thomas, the 2019 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Pitcher and Freshman of the year led the pitcher staff with a 3.02 ERA in 48.2 innings pitcher. Thomas, a 5-5 junior from Jefferson, SC (McBee HS) recorded 52 strikeouts.
Bre’zhay Chambers (5-3, junior, Rock Hill, SC) had a 4-5 win-loss record, a 3.97 ERA, with 59 strikeouts in 49.1 innings pitch.
This year's Lady Panther squad will rely on its experience from the 2019 CIAA championship game in which the juniors and seniors were participants.
“This is a good group, we have six players who started in the 2019 CIAA Championship game so to have that experience on the team has been key for us,” said Kinard. “This group knows what it takes to win and to have 19 young ladies on the team who were all with us last year has been great, this team has bonded through the tough times they have experienced with COVID-19 and have continued to gain the team chemistry it takes to be successful.”
The team will rely on senior Jada Ames to lead them on and off the field. Before the shutdown last season, Ames was averaging .511 at the plate with 23 hits including seven doubles with nine runs including a home run. She had a .733 slugging percentage and a .574 on-base percentage.
“Jada Ames, she is as good as they come defensively over at third,” Kinard said. “She will also hit in the middle of our lineup. Aside from that, Jada brings energy daily to our ball club.”
Claflin will face Fayetteville State on the road on Sunday. The Lady Panthers will play an all-CIAA schedule this season.