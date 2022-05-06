CLAFLIN SOFTBALL: Panthers to vie for CIAA title

The Claflin softball team clinched a spot in the CIAA championship game with a 5-2 over Virginia State Friday.

CIAA Pitcher of the Year Bre'Zhay Chambers threw a complete game allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out 12 batters.

Camryn Hollis led the Panthers with three hits and an RBI. Brenay Howard added two hits and an RBI. Howard, Marion Goins and Kyra Shuler each had a double.

With Claflin leading 5-0 in the sixth, VSU's Samantha Cunningham blasted a two-run home run to cut the lead to 5-2. Virginia State would bring the tying run to the plate in the sixth, but Chambers induced a fly out to get out of the inning.

Claflin would get a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh to advance to Saturday's championship game.

Earlier in the day, Claflin defeated Winston-Salem State 7-5 to remain in the winner's bracket. Jaelyn Jackson threw two innings giving up three hits and two runs before handing the ball to Shaniya Thomas.

Alexandria Beavers led Claflin at the plate with a triple that scored two runs and a three-run home run. She finished with two hits and five RBIs. Camryn Hollis added three hits in the win.

Winston-Salem State mounted a rally in the seventh inning, scoring three runs to cut the deficit to 7-5. The Lady Rams loaded the bases with one out as Claflin called on Chambers. She got a strikeout, and a foul pop out to the catcher to save the game.

Claflin will face the winner of Bowie State and Virginia State Saturday at 2 p.m. The Lady Panthers must be beaten twice to be eliminated.

You can watch the game online at https://theciaasn.com.

