CLAFLIN SOFTBALL: Panthers take field vs. East Stroudsburg

After seven days away from the circle, the Claflin University softball team returns to action, Saturday when they host East Stroudsburg University in a non-conference doubleheader.

First pitch for game one is set for 1 p.m. with the second game set to begin approximately 20 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

The Lady Panthers last saw action on Feb. 28 when they dropped a doubleheader to Georgia College, 6-0 and 10-2.

Claflin brings a 6-10 overall record into the doubleheader. Junior infielder Jada Ames leads the Lady Panthers contingency with a .526 batting average. Ames has amassed 20 hits including five doubles and a home run along with six runs.

Chaston Huntly is also batting over .300 with a .349 batting average. Huntly has to her credit, 15 hits including four doubles, a triple and three home runs with a team-leading 10 RBIs.

Claflin's pitching staff is led by sophomore duo Shaniya Thomas and Bre’Zhay Chambers. Between the two, the pair has pitched 71.2 of Claflin's 98.2 innings. Thomas leads the pitching staff with a 2.70 ERA while Chambers has a team leading 43 strikeouts.