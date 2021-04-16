CLAFLIN SOFTBALL: Panthers split doubleheader

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Claflin University softball team split a doubleheader with Elizabeth City State University, dropping game one 4-1 and winning game two 13-5 in five innings.

Chaston Huntly had two hits and scored the lone run for Claflin in the opening game. Marion Goins had two hits and Jada Ames contributed one run and an RBI in game one.

Bre’Zhay Chambers, who went four innings allowing three earned runs, was the losing pitcher of record.

The Lady Panthers bounced back in game two of the doubleheader, knocking out 13 hits while allowing just five by the Vikings.

Huntly continued to play solid, finishing game two 3-for-4 with two home runs, one grand slam, and six RBIs. Camryn Hollis was 2-for-4 with two runs in the game. Jada Ames and June "Olivia" Montgomery contributed two hits each in the contest.

Jaelyn Jackson went 4.2 innings, allowing just three hits and no runs in picking up the win.

Claflin will head to Raleigh on Sunday to take on the Bears of Shaw University in a doubleheader. The first pitch for game one is set for 1 p.m.

