Top-seeded Bowie State defeated Claflin 8-2 in a winner-take-all game for the CIAA championship Saturday night in Henrico, Virginia.

Bowie jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning, but Claflin got a run in the fourth and run in the fifth to cut the lead to 3-2. The Lady Bulldogs got two runs in the sixth and scored three in the seventh to take down the defending champion Lady Panthers.

Jaelyn Jackson had a hit and an RBI in the loss while Jasmine Dukes added an RBI. Jackson was named to the CIAA All-Tournament team along with Brenay Howard.

Claflin finishes the year 32-11.

The Lady Panthers forced a winner-take-all game after defeating Bowie State 1-0 Saturday afternoon.

Claflin scored the only run of the game in the fifth when Zecariya Fenwick opened the inning with a double. Aniya Jones reached base on a bunt, moving Fenwick to third base. Brenay Howard would follow with a fielder’s choice that scored Fenwick.

Breyanna Collins earned the win throwing 4.2 innings without allowing a run. Jaeyln Jackson pitched the final 2.1 to earn her second save of the day.

Claflin advanced to the championship series after eliminating Winston-Salem State 3-1 Saturday morning.

The Lady Panthers opened the scoring when Brenay Howard drove in Kourtney White with a single in the first inning. Claflin would add a run in the second when Kennedy Baskerville scored on a sacrifice from Cydney Cooper.

Claflin made it 3-0 in the sixth as Jaelyn Jackson delivered a sacrifice fly to score Alexandria Beavers. Winston-Salem State would score an unearned run in the seventh, but Jackson finished the game earning a save.

Breyanna Collins got the win, throwing four innings allowing three hits and striking out two batters. Jackson threw the last three innings allowing one hit and striking out six batters.