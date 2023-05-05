Trailing 3-2 in the top of the seventh, Claflin's Alexandria Beavers drove a ball past the shortstop looking to score Zacariya Fenwick from second base.

Bowie State grabbed the ball, threw a perfect strike to the catcher and put the tag on Fenwick to end the game. With the win, Bowie State advances to the CIAA tournament championship Saturday.

Claflin will be forced to face Winston-Salem State Saturday at 11 a.m. in an elimination game. The Lady Panthers will have to defeat the Lady Rams, then defeat top-seeded Bowie State twice to win the title.

Bowie State grabbed an early lead with two runs in the first inning. Sydney Edmond opened the game with a single and advanced to second on a walk. After two outs, Claflin's Jaelyn Jackson hit Jayla Hill with a pitch to load the bases. Brittany Brewer followed with a single that drove in two runs.

Lindsey George added a solo home run in the third inning to push the Lady Bulldogs lead to 3-0.

Claflin opened the seventh with back-to-back hits from Aniya Jones and Brenay Howard. Kourtney White reached first on a fielder's choice as Howard was thrown out at second. Jackson got an RBI groundout to cut the lead to 3-1, but the Lady Panthers were down to their final out. Fenwick got an RBI single to score White, but was thrown out at the plate to end the game.

Earlier in the day, Claflin defeated Winston-Salem State 2-1 in 10 innings. Howard opened the game with a solo home run to give the Lady Panthers an early 1-0 lead.

Winston-Salem tied the game in the seventh when Alicia Carrington reached base on a single. After stealing second, Carrington scored on a double from Aniyah Jackson to tie the game at 1-1.

In the tenth, Claflin's Aniya Jones led off the inning with a triple and scored the game-winning run on a Kourtney White single.

Jaelyn Jackson earned the win after throwing 10 innings, allowing six hits and one run while striking out seven batters.