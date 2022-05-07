CLAFLIN SOFTBALL: Lady Panthers win CIAA title

Claflin University claimed its first-ever CIAA softball tournament championship Saturday when the Lady Panthers defeated Bowie State 5-2.

Senior Kyra Shuler put the game away after snagging a line drive and doubling off a Bowie State runner for the final out. After the play, Shuler fell to her knees as her teammates began to celebrate around her.

Shuler also got the offense going in the bottom of the third inning when she led off with a walk. She would eventually come around to score the game's first run on a Bowie State error. The Lady Panthers would get three in the inning after Jaelyn Jackson singled to score Camryn Hollis and Brenay Howard.

Bowie State cut into the lead when Lindsey George opened up the fifth inning with a double. After a sacrifice moved George to third, Aseyah Alexander drove her home with a single. Brittany Brewer followed with a double that scored Alexander, making the game 3-2.

Claflin got one back in the fifth when Camryn Hollis scored on a passed ball. The Lady Panthers extended the lead to 5-2 when Howard hit a sacrifice fly that scored Kennedy Baskerville.

CIAA Pitcher of the Year Bre'Zhay Chambers shut the door in the seventh, giving Claflin the tournament title.

"It took a lot of hard work and dedication to get to this point," Chambers said. "Staying down, being humble and a lot of motivation. Claflin always has a big chip on its shoulder, but we always come out and play the best that we can."

Claflin head coach Jose Gonzales was complimentary of the way his team adapted after he took over at the beginning of the season.

"This championship comes with perseverance and training," Gonzales said. "These ladies come out and train for me every day, they bought into a new system which was key. They put their trust in these coaches."

With the win, Claflin is expected to receive an automatic berth into the NCAA Division II softball tournament. The Lady Panthers took part in the event last year, representing the CIAA after the pandemic eliminated a majority of the team's season.

The NCAA Division II softball tournament selection show is scheduled for Monday, May 9.

