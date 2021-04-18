CLAFLIN SOFTBALL: Lady Panthers sweep Shaw in doubleheader

RALEIGH, N.C.-- The Claflin University softball team defeated Shaw, 5-2 and 8-0 (5 innings), to secure the doubleheader sweep, Sunday at Worthdale Park in Raleigh. With the wins, the Lady Panthers improve to 8-1 on the season while the Bears drop to 0-5.

Claflin will host Elizabeth City State University Thursday for senior day. The first pitch for Thursday’s doubleheader is set for 1 p.m. at the North Road Complex in Orangeburg. No spectators will be allowed at the game, but fans can view the game live by accessing the live stream link on the Lady Panthers schedule at game time.

The second game of the doubleheader belonged solely to Claflin as the Lady Panthers scored enough runs to win the game after two innings.

Claflin scored two runs in the first and six in the second inning for an 8-0 lead. The Lady Panthers scored its first two runs off two hits and two Shaw errors. The six runs were scored via six hits and two Bears errors.

Jaelyn Jackson, who was the winning pitcher of record for game two, led Claflin at the plate going 3-for-4 with two runs. Chaston Huntly contributed two hits and three RBIs in the victory.

The Lady Panthers had to come from behind to capture the victory.