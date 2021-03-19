CLAFLIN SOFTBALL: Lady Panthers sweep Broncos

The Claflin University softball team opened the 2021 campaign with a doubleheader sweep over Fayetteville State University, defeating the Broncos 8-7 and 9-2, Friday, at the North Road Complex in Orangeburg, S.C.
It was also the season opener for Fayetteville State who fell to 0-2 on the season.
The two teams will meet in a doubleheader in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Sunday. The first pitch for game one is set for 1 p.m.
Claflin dominated the first four innings of game two, scoring two runs in the first, five in the second, and one in the fourth for an 8-1 advantage. After neither team scored in the fifth both teams crossed the plate in the sixth for a 9-2 score. The Broncos put up two runs in the seventh but left two stranded to fall by the five-run margin.
Jaelyn Jackson went 2-for-2 at the plate and scored three runs with two RBIs to lead the Lady Panthers in the second game. Jackson was also solid on the mound, going seven innings allowing two unearned runs and three hits with six strikeouts
Tanika Powell was solid for Fayetteville State in the second game, going 1-2 at the plate with two of the four Broncos run. Breana Brown, who went all six innings, was the losing pitcher of record.
In the opening game, Claflin scored three runs in the first and two in the second to open the scoring. After a scoreless third, Fayetteville State used a five-hit fourth to score five runs and even the score at 5-all by the end of fourth.
The Broncos took their first lead of the game, putting up two runs off two hits in the top of the sixth for the 7-5 advantage.
The lead would be short-lived as the Lady Panthers put up two runs in their half of the inning to knot the score at 7-7. Claflin's defense held Fayetteville State scoreless in the top of the seventh.
With one out and two runners on the base pads, Shaniya Thomas hit a shot down the right-field line to score Jada Garrick giving Claflin the 8-7 win.
Jackson, who was solid all day, led all batters at the plate with three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs for the Lady Panthers.
Thomas, who came in on relief, was the game-winning pitcher, going 3.2 innings, allowing two earned runs with six strikeouts. Claflin starter Bre’Zhay Chambers recorded four strikeouts in 3.1 innings allowing five earned runs with four strikeouts.
Fayetteville State was led by Grace Vincent who went 4-for-4 with a run. BreAnna Steele was the losing pitcher of record.