CLAFLIN SOFTBALL: Lady Panthers sweep Broncos

The Claflin University softball team opened the 2021 campaign with a doubleheader sweep over Fayetteville State University, defeating the Broncos 8-7 and 9-2, Friday, at the North Road Complex in Orangeburg, S.C.

It was also the season opener for Fayetteville State who fell to 0-2 on the season.

The two teams will meet in a doubleheader in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Sunday. The first pitch for game one is set for 1 p.m.

Claflin dominated the first four innings of game two, scoring two runs in the first, five in the second, and one in the fourth for an 8-1 advantage. After neither team scored in the fifth both teams crossed the plate in the sixth for a 9-2 score. The Broncos put up two runs in the seventh but left two stranded to fall by the five-run margin.

Jaelyn Jackson went 2-for-2 at the plate and scored three runs with two RBIs to lead the Lady Panthers in the second game. Jackson was also solid on the mound, going seven innings allowing two unearned runs and three hits with six strikeouts

Tanika Powell was solid for Fayetteville State in the second game, going 1-2 at the plate with two of the four Broncos run. Breana Brown, who went all six innings, was the losing pitcher of record.