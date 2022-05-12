CLAFLIN SOFTBALL: Lady Panthers shut out

Claflin struggled to find some offense in its first round game of the NCAA Division II softball tournament.

The Lady Panthers had four hits, but could not scratch a run as they were shut out 3-0 by two-seed Seton Hill. With the loss, Claflin will now face an elimination game Friday against Bloomsburg University.

Claflin starting pitcher Shaniya Thomas struggled early, walking the first two Griffin batters she faced. A passed ball allowed both runners to move into scoring position. Seton Hill's Brook Fukushima would single to the shortstop allowing the Griffins to score their first run.

Kennedy Baskerville started the third inning with a single, but two strikeouts and a groundout erased an early scoring chance for Claflin.

The Lady Panthers once again got the leadoff hitter on base in the fourth as Camryn Hollis was hit by a pitch. Jaelyn Jackson followed with a line drive that was caught and the Griffins were able to catch Hollis on a double play.

Seton Hill would extend their lead in the fourth inning when Mackenzie Zang drove in two runs with a single to right field.

Marion Goins led off the fifth with a single, but the Lady Panthers couldn't not string hits together and were once again left scoreless.

Alexandria Beavers had the only other hit for Claflin.

Seton Hill pitcher Morgan Ryan improved to 16-2 on the season after throwing five innings allowing two hits and striking out seven batters.

Shaniya Thomas took the loss for Claflin after throwing four innings allowing three runs on five hits and striking out one batter. Bre'Zhay Chambers threw the final two innings striking out two batters.

Claflin will try to stay alive in the Atlantic II Region when they face Bloomsburg University Friday. Bloomsburg fell to host Shippensburg University 10-3 Thursday.

Chambers, Howard earn All-Region honors

Bre'Zhay Chambers and Brenay Howard were named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Region team.

They were both named to the second team in the Atlantic Region.

Chambers finished the season with a 10-5 record and 2.86 earned run average. She led the CIAA with 117 strikeouts and was named the CIAA Pitcher of the Year. She earned all-conference honors and was named MVP of the CIAA tournament.

Howard finished the year as an all-conference player after posting a .407 batting average with 31 runs scored and 17 RBIs.

