Angel Johnson

Angel Johnson had three hits and three runs on the day.

 Special to The T&D

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Claflin University softball team defeated Savannah State 13-4 and fell to Embry-Riddle (Fla.) 9-2 to open the 2020 season 1-1. Both games were contested at Lady Tiger Field on the Savannah State campus on Saturday.

Claflin will host Tusculum University in a double-header on Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Lady Panthers' new home, the North Road Complex in Orangeburg.

In the opening game on the day vs. Savannah State, Claflin had 13 hits en route to putting up its 13 runs. The Lady Panthers put up two runs in the opening inning, five in the second and six in the third.

Shortstop Angel Johnson paced Claflin in the opening game with three runs and two hits.

Jaelyn Jackson, who picked up the win in the contest, along with Sametra Duck and Marion Goins all had two runs in the first game.

Jackson went four of the five innings, allowing four runs with two walks and five strikeouts.

Claflin could not find much offense in game two, finishing with seven hits while allowing 12.

Chastin Huntly and Jada Ames had two hits each while Johnson, Brenay Howard and Goins all finished the game with one hit.

Huntly and Jackson were the only two Lady Panthers who managed to cross the plate in game two.

Bre’Zhay Chambers was the losing pitcher in game two, allowing all nine runs with one walk and five strikeouts.

Claflin scored one run in each of the first and third innings.

