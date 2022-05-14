CLAFLIN SOFTBALL: Lady Panthers fall in regional final

The seventh-seeded Lady Panthers advanced in the regional by eliminating Bloomsburg University Friday night. Claflin would need to win three consecutive games in order to advance out of the regional and into next week's best-of-three series.

Shippensburg got two runs in the first inning after a bases loaded walk to Katelyn Minney allowed Taylor Myers to score. Maelyn Leber followed with a single to score another run making the score 2-0 before Claflin had a chance to swing the bats.

Brenay Howard homered in the bottom of the first to cut Shippensburg's lead to 2-1. Claflin tied the game in the third when Marion Goins drove in Howard with a single.

The Lady Panthers took control of the game in the fifth inning when pinch runner Aniya Jones came around to score on a Kennedy Baskerville single. Tristen Keuchler would follow with a single that would score Goins giving Claflin a 4-2 lead.

Howard sealed the deal in the sixth with her second home run of the game making the final score 5-2 and advancing the Lady Panthers to the NCAA Regional final.

Howard led Claflin with three hits and two RBI while Baskerville added three hits and an RBI. Goins had two hits and an RBI in the win.

Shaniya Thomas pitched a complete game giving up two runs on four hits and striking out four batters to earn her 10th win of the season.

With the win, Claflin advanced to face Seton Hill in the final of the NCAA Regional. The Lady Panthers fell to Seton Hill 3-0 in the opener Thursday.

In Saturday's contest, the Lady Griffins used a seven-run seventh inning to defeat Claflin and end the Lady Panthers season.

Jada Garrick led Claflin with two hits against Seton Hill while Olivia Montgomery, Tristen Keuchler and Kyra Shuler each added a hit.

Bre'Zhay Chambers took the loss after throwing four innings and allowing four runs on eight hits. Thomas would throw the final three innings giving up three earned runs on three hits.

Claflin finishes the season with a record of 23-15.

