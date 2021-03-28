CLAFLIN SOFTBALL: Lady Panthers cruise past visiting Rams

The Claflin University softball team cruised past Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) 11-1 (5 innings) in the opening game of Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) doubleheader.

The second game of the doubleheader was stopped in the bottom of the second inning due to rain. No makeup date has been set.

The two teams were scheduled to meet in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Friday, but the doubleheader was postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

Claflin improved to 5-0 overall and in the conference while WSSU dropped to 4-1 overall and in the conference.

Junior Bre’Zhay Chambers (2-0) was very solid on the mound. The 5-3 righty out of Rock Hill, SC, struck out seven of the 21 batters she faced and allowed just one hit with one earned run in picking up the win.

Claflin scored in each of the four innings with seven runs. The Lady Panthers put up four runs in the first and third, one in the second and two in the fourth for their 11 runs.

The Lady Panthers' defense was equally effective,allowing just four hits, one run with one error.