CLAFLIN SOFTBALL: Lady Panthers complete sweep, move to 4-0

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The Claflin University softball team outscored Fayetteville State University 16-3 in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association double-header Sunday at Lamon Street Park.

The Lady Panthers won game one 9-0 in five innings and 7-3 in game two. With the wins, Claflin completes the season sweep of the Broncos.

The wins push the Lady Panthers' season record to 4-0 overall in the conference. The Broncos fell to 0-4 overall and in the league.

Junior Marion Goins finished the double-header going 3-for-6 at the plate with two home runs and four RBIs. In the opening game, Goins hit a two-run homer to left-center and in the second game, she hit a two-run homer to left field.

Claflin finished the double-header with four home runs as junior Chaston Huntly hit a two-run shot to right field in game one and sophomore Jaelyn Jackson hit a two-run home run in game two.

Huntly finished the day with four hits, two runs and two RBIs. Jackson finished with two hits, two runs and a team-leading six RBIs.

The Lady Panthers had 21 total hits (8 in game one and 13 in game two), along with 15 RBIs. Claflin was also solid defensively, finishing the game with no errors.