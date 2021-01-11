Claflin softball gets top ranking

The Claflin University women’s softball team has been ranked first Division II HBCUs in the preseason poll by HBCU Softball.

In addition, five Lady Panthers were cited for preseason honors.

The Lady Panthers’ season was halted in 2020 due to COVID-19. They were looking to build on the 2019 season when they captured the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Division title and were the CIAA Tournament runner-up.

Lady Panther pitchers Bre’Zhay Chambers and Shaniya Thomas, along with third baseman Jada Ames and designated player Chaston Huntly, have been named to the first team, while outfielder Ashley Thomas was named to the second team.

Shaniya Thomas and Chambers combined for six of the nine wins for Claflin in the shortened 2020 season. Ames was hitting a sparkling .511 while Huntly batted .357 before the season’s end.

Ashley Thomas batted .265 and led the team in stolen bases with 12 on 13 attempts.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to open their 2021 season on Saturday, March 13, at Livingstone College.

HBCU Division II poll:

1. Claflin