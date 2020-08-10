Claflin names Perkins head athletic trainer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Courtney Perkins has been tabbed the head athletic trainer for Claflin University. Perkins served as one of the Panthers graduate assistants during the 2019-20 seasons.

A native of Marion County, S.C., Perkins earned her master’s degree in Advanced Athletic Training from the University of South Carolina this past May 2020.

“Courtney’s familiarity with the program is a huge plus, given the state that we are in,” said Tony O’Neal, Claflin athletics director. “She brings a skill set to Panthers athletics program that’s far more advanced than her years.”

Perkins earned her Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science, with a concentration in athletic training, from the University of North Carolina in 2018.

As an undergraduate, she worked with the Tar Heel football, softball, tennis, volleyball, and track and field teams. Perkins continued to advance her skills as a graduate assistant at the University of South Carolina, working with the Gamecock track and field teams in her first year before moving to Claflin for her second year.