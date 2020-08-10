Claflin names Perkins head athletic trainer

Courtney Perkins has been tabbed the head athletic trainer for Claflin University. Perkins served as one of the Panthers graduate assistants during the 2019-20 seasons.
A native of Marion County, S.C., Perkins earned her master’s degree in Advanced Athletic Training from the University of South Carolina this past May 2020.
“Courtney’s familiarity with the program is a huge plus, given the state that we are in,” said Tony O’Neal, Claflin athletics director. “She brings a skill set to Panthers athletics program that’s far more advanced than her years.”
Perkins earned her Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science, with a concentration in athletic training, from the University of North Carolina in 2018.
As an undergraduate, she worked with the Tar Heel football, softball, tennis, volleyball, and track and field teams. Perkins continued to advance her skills as a graduate assistant at the University of South Carolina, working with the Gamecock track and field teams in her first year before moving to Claflin for her second year.
Perkins is certified by the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA) and is a member of the South Carolina Athletic Training Association. She is also a member of the South Carolina Coaches Association and a certified instructor in CPR.
Perkins is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Exercise Science from the University of South Carolina.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!