Claflin graduate among 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year nominees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Claflin University track and field standout Faith McKie is among 605 female student-athletes nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. The 605 nominees are the most ever in the history of the program. Of the nominees, 259 are from Division I, 126 from Division II and 220 from Division III. McKie is also one of nine nominees from the CIAA.

A former hurdler/sprinter for the Lady Panthers, hailing from Columbia, McKie was crowned Miss CIAA 2020 and Miss Claflin University 2019-2020.

A 2020 Summa Cum Laude graduate with a degree in Sports Management with a minor in Spanish, McKie was the 2020 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA) Indoor Track and Field silver medalist in the pentathlon.

During her quest for Miss CIAA 2020, McKie received the highest online popular vote out of all 12 contestants, giving her the honor of having $2,000 donated in her name to the Harvest Hope Food Bank in in her school’s local community by Food Lion Feeds. In 2019, she was a grand prize winner of the CIAA Essay Contest Presented by Coca-Cola Consolidated and Food Lion, earning her a $5,000 scholarship.

In the Spring of 2020, McKie presented a one-time academic scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to Claflin.