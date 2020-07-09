Claflin, Benedict athletic conferences shut down fall sports

At the recommendation of the CIAA ADA, with approval from the Board of Directors, the conference will explore the possibility of a modified schedule of competition for football and volleyball as well as men’s and women’s cross country during the spring of 2021.

Additionally, CIAA membership has unanimously agreed to honor athletic scholarships for their fall sports student-athletes.

“The main priority of the Board and conference is the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” states Virginia State University President & CIAA Board Chair Makola Abdullah. “Although this decision is not ideal, it does afford all of us an opportunity to continue working through best practices to ensure our communities as a whole are in the best possible position moving forward.”

If a move to the spring is adopted, revised game and practice schedules will be established along with the process of determining conference champions for these respective sports. A time frame on this decision has yet to be determined.