CLAFLIN ATHLETICS: Noble-Watson awarded Women Leaders in College Sports scholarship

Claflin University Sports Information Director Romanda Noble-Watson has been selected to receive the Women Leaders in College Sports' Scott, Dallas, and Mia Pioli Family-Endowed HBCU Membership Scholarship.
The scholarship is awarded to women currently working in athletics at an HBCU or who graduated from an HBCU.
The "Scott, Dallas and Mia Pioli Family Endowed HBCU Scholarship" was instated in 2019. As part of the Women Leaders Women of Color Initiative, the "Scott, Dallas and Mia Pioli Family HBCU Membership Scholarship" is awarded to six non-members.
As a scholarship recipient, Noble-Watson will receive a one-year Women Leaders in College Sports membership as well as access to Leadership & Educational Offerings from Women Leaders in College Sports.
“I am truly honored and thankful to the committee for choosing me as one of the six recipients for this scholarship,” said Noble-Watson. “I plan to take full advantage of all the programs and mentorship the organization has to offer which will help me continue to improve within my profession.”
A native of Washington, DC, Noble-Watson recently completed her sixth year as the SID at Claflin University. She joined the Claflin staff in February 2014 after serving as the assistant sports information director at neighboring South Carolina State (SC State) University for seven years (2007-2014). Prior to her tenure at SC State, Noble-Watson served as the assistant sports information director at Howard University for six and a half years and before that she was the sports information director at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (1997-2000). Noble-Watson's previous three institutions were on the NCAA Division I level.
Noble-Watson was recently selected as the D2SIDA Secretary and has served the last two seasons as the secretary of the CIAA SIDA.
“This is a huge accomplishment for Mrs. Noble-Watson,” Claflin athletics director Tony O’Neal said. “Applying for this award shows that even with more than 20 years in collegiate athletics, she understands that there is always room for growth.”
Noble-Watson, received her bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of Maryland University College and in December 2015 she earned her master's in communications management from Webster University.
She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Black College Sports Information Directors Association (BCSIDA), Female Athletic Media Relations Executives (FAME), Women Leaders in College Sports and College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) where she is a member of the Special Awards Committee.
