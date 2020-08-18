CLAFLIN ATHLETICS: Noble-Watson awarded Women Leaders in College Sports scholarship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Claflin University Sports Information Director Romanda Noble-Watson has been selected to receive the Women Leaders in College Sports' Scott, Dallas, and Mia Pioli Family-Endowed HBCU Membership Scholarship.

The scholarship is awarded to women currently working in athletics at an HBCU or who graduated from an HBCU.

The "Scott, Dallas and Mia Pioli Family Endowed HBCU Scholarship" was instated in 2019. As part of the Women Leaders Women of Color Initiative, the "Scott, Dallas and Mia Pioli Family HBCU Membership Scholarship" is awarded to six non-members.

As a scholarship recipient, Noble-Watson will receive a one-year Women Leaders in College Sports membership as well as access to Leadership & Educational Offerings from Women Leaders in College Sports.

“I am truly honored and thankful to the committee for choosing me as one of the six recipients for this scholarship,” said Noble-Watson. “I plan to take full advantage of all the programs and mentorship the organization has to offer which will help me continue to improve within my profession.”