Claflin held its annual PAWS UP Celebrity Soiree Thursday at the Sulit Luxe Affairs Event Center in Orangeburg.

The event, and subsequent golf tournament, help to raise money for Claflin University's athletics department.

"It's a great time to watch the city (of Orangeburg) come together to celebrate Claflin University," Claflin athletics director Tony O'Neal said. "It means a lot to our students. Athletically, we have some things we want to put together for our long-term growth. I'm blessed to have a president that supports us in this way."

O'Neal said the funds raised would go toward the advancement of the athletic department.

"Some of the key things we're working on are fifth-year financial aid, summer school aid and additional scholarship money for our student-athletes," O'Neal said. "We're taking a step in the right direction to give them every opportunity possible to be successful."

He was encouraged to see a number of Claflin alumni taking part in the event Thursday evening.

"We tell our alumni, Claflin is what made them, and this is home," O'Neal said. "We have a product (in athletics) and our goal is win and games and be successful, but it's also to build relationships."

O'Neal used his relationships to welcome guests from sports and Hollywood Thursday night to help raise money for the Panthers. The National Football League was well represented with five former players in attendance including Ben Coates.

Coates was a tight-end with the New England Patriots and was named to the NFL's All-Decade team for the 1990's. He's also a member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.

"It means a lot come and help out," Coates said. "As a graduate of Livingston University, it's always nice to help out another HBCU. We all come from the same environment. We don't have a lot so whenever you have a chance to lean in and help out, you want to take that opportunity."

Other former players in attendance included Erik Williams (Dallas Cowboys), Chris Canty (New York Giants), Na'Shan Goddard (New York Giants) and Dwayne Harper (San Diego Chargers). Harper was born in Orangeburg and played at SC State.

"It's all about giving back," Harper said. "Someone once helped me along the way, so to help raise money for young people to educate themselves and make their lives better…that's what life is all about."

Harper said collegiate athletics provided life lessons for the future.

"It taught me discipline, hard work and showed me what I had to do to reach my goals," Harper said. "Not just professional goals, but goals in life."

Television and film actor James Moses Black joined O'Neal to welcome the group in attendance Thursday. Black has starred in a number of motion pictures and television shows including the Blacklist, This is Us and Snowfall.

"I love having these guys come back," O'Neal said. "The way they have given back has been so important to our university."