COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin opens cross country season

COLUMBIA -- The Claflin University cross country teams got the 2022 season started at the 2022 Carolina Challenge.

The Lady Panthers saw a strong mix of returning talent and some great newcomers.

Sophomore Madison McDonald continued to be a leader as she paced the team with a 23:18.63 in the women’s 5K run, and she earned a 37th overall place at the meet.

Freshman Skyler Andrews added the next finish for the Lady Panthers when she placed 59th with a 29:16.05. Senior Nytajah Smalls added a 60th place finish with a 29:29.61.

The Panthers also had some great performances as well. Freshman Reginald Gore wasted little time making his presence felt when he led the team with a 21st place finish in the men’s 5K run. He completed the course with an 18:39.50.

Senior Caleb Patterson had the next best finish when he recorded a 19:35.79. Freshman Jakarriez Sanders rounded out the Panthers’ top three with a 20:12.00.

The Claflin cross country teams will get a two-week break before their next action. The teams will return to the course at the Furman Invitational.

Clemson sets non-ACC schedule

CLEMSON — Clemson University men’s basketball has announced its non-league schedule for the 2022-23 season, highlighted by six home games, including a neutral site game in Greenville at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Clemson hosts this year’s previously announced ACC/Big Ten Challenge game against Penn State on Nov. 29.

The Tigers hit the road for its in-state rivalry game against South Carolina. Clemson has won four-of-the-last-five matchups with the Gamecocks dating back to the 2016-17 season.

Non-conference schedule

Nov. 2 Benedict (Exhibition)

Nov. 7 The Citadel

Nov. 11 South Carolina

Nov. 15 USC Upstate

Nov. 18 Bellarmine

Nov. 21 Loyola-Maryland (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 25 vs. Iowa (Emerald Coast Classic) – Destin, Fla.

Nov. 26 vs. TCU/Cal (Emerald Coast Classic) – Destin, Fla.

Nov. 29 Penn State (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

Dec. 7 Towson

Dec. 10 vs. Loyola Chicago (Holiday Hoopsgiving) – Atlanta, Ga.

Dec. 17 Richmond (Greenville Classic) – Greenville, S.C.