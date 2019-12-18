The Claflin University men’s and women’s basketball teams will return to Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association competition on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at home against Saint Augustine’s University.
The doubleheader gets underway at 2 p.m. with the women’s game, then the men will follow 20 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games will be played at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex.
The Claflin men's basketball team will try to bounce back from a 67-53 loss to Bowie State University last week, snapping a two-game win streak. The defeat, on the road, dropped the Panthers to 4-7 overall.
As for play within the CIAA, Claflin is 1-2 in three outings with a win coming over Winston-Salem State University, 60-53. SAU is winless in conference play at 0-2.
In conference games, the Panthers are generating 66.7 points per game offensively while yielding 70.3 points. Overall, in 11 games, Claflin is scoring 69.6 points and nearly the same on offense with 69.7 points.
Claflin two top scorers, Letrell West and Brandon Davis, are averaging in double-figures against league opponents at 11.6 points and 10 points, respectively. West is leading the team in scoring through 11 games at 14.3 points. He has scored in double-figures eight times this season including three games with 23 or more points.
Davis is averaging 10.3 points.
The two teams met twice last season with Claflin winning both games -- 83-71 at home in Orangeburg, and 60-55 in Raleigh, N.C.
The women’s game will see two teams, the Lady Panthers and the Lady Falcons, winless in the CIAA at 0-3 and 0-2, respectively.
Dionna Long is lone player averaging in double-figures for Claflin (0-9), at 14.1 points. Shakarri Mack is next in scoring for the Lady Panthers at 9.3 points followed and Dashia Jackson with 8.3 points.
SAU, 4-5 on the season, has two players averaging in double-figures, Kaaliya Williams with 14.8 points and Quiera Gilmore at 12.1 points.
In the two meetings last season, the home was successful each time as Claflin pulled out a 73-67 in an overtime win at home, and the Lady Falcons earned a hard-fought 55-51 score in Raleigh.
After Wednesday’s games, both Claflin teams will host Shaw University in another CIAA doubleheader on Saturday, Dec. 21 to close out the 2019 calendar year.
Wednesday's schedule
St. Augustine's at Claflin (women), 5:30 p.m.
South Carolina Upstate at S.C. State, 7 p.m.
St. Augustine's at Claflin, 7:30 p.m.
