Claflin's Noble-Watson voted D2SIDA secretary

Claflin University’s sports information director Romanda Noble-Watson has been voted secretary of the D2 Sports Information Directors Association (D2SIDA). The selection is a two-year appointment beginning this fall (2020) and running thru the spring of 2022.
Noble-Watson just finished her second year as the Secretary of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Sports Information Sports Information Directors Association (CIAASIDA).
With more than 23 years in the sports information field, Noble-Watson is familiar with working on national boards and committees. She has worked the last five NCAA Division I Women's College World Series as a member of the media coordination team and has previously served as the timeout coordinator for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament (2013 and 2014). She is currently a member of the NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship Region III Selection Committee.
“I’m excited for this opportunity to serve an organization that is dedicated solely to NCAA DII,” Noble-Watson said. “It’s always an honor to have your hard-work recognized by your peers.
"I feel serving as the CIAA SIDA secretary for the past two years has prepared me for this opportunity.”
A native of Washington, D.C., Noble-Watson recently completed her sixth year as the SID at Claflin University. She joined the Claflin staff in February 2014 after serving as the assistant sports information director at neighboring South Carolina State University for seven years (2007-2014). Prior to her tenure at SC State, Noble-Watson served as the assistant sports information director at Howard University for six and a half years, and before that she was the sports information director at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (1997-2000). Noble-Watson’s previous three institutions were on the NCAA Division I level.
“Mrs. Noble-Watson is a seasoned veteran and it is an honor to see her work appreciated on the national level,” said Claflin athletics director Tony O’Neal.
Noble-Watson, received her bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of Maryland University College (now University of Maryland Global Campus) and in December of 2015 she earned her master's degree in communications management from Webster University.
She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Black College Sports Information Directors Association (BCSIDA), Female Athletic Media Relations Executives (FAME), and College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) where she is a member of the Special Awards Committee.
