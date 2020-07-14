Claflin's Noble-Watson voted D2SIDA secretary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Claflin University’s sports information director Romanda Noble-Watson has been voted secretary of the D2 Sports Information Directors Association (D2SIDA). The selection is a two-year appointment beginning this fall (2020) and running thru the spring of 2022.

Noble-Watson just finished her second year as the Secretary of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Sports Information Sports Information Directors Association (CIAASIDA).

With more than 23 years in the sports information field, Noble-Watson is familiar with working on national boards and committees. She has worked the last five NCAA Division I Women's College World Series as a member of the media coordination team and has previously served as the timeout coordinator for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament (2013 and 2014). She is currently a member of the NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship Region III Selection Committee.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to serve an organization that is dedicated solely to NCAA DII,” Noble-Watson said. “It’s always an honor to have your hard-work recognized by your peers.

"I feel serving as the CIAA SIDA secretary for the past two years has prepared me for this opportunity.”