Claflin's Kinard named softball coach at Coker

HARTSVILLE -- Coker University has tabbed Marty Kinard as its next head softball coach, Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Facilities Dr. Lynn Griffin announced Monday.

"We are excited to welcome Marty and his family to Coker," Griffin said. "Coach Kinard has been very successful leading Claflin softball the last five years and I look forward to watching him continue the success of Coker softball on the field, in the classroom and in the community."

Kinard comes to Coker from Claflin University, where he served as the head coach since 2017. He holds a 114-79 record in his five seasons as the Panthers head coach.

Last season, Kinard led Claflin to an NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional appearance. In 2019, he led the Lady Panthers to an 18-0 conference record, a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Division title and a CIAA tournament runner-up finish. He was named the CIAA Coach of the Year at the conclusion of the season.