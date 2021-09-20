Claflin's Kinard named softball coach at Coker

HARTSVILLE -- Coker University has tabbed Marty Kinard as its next head softball coach, Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Facilities Dr. Lynn Griffin announced Monday.
"We are excited to welcome Marty and his family to Coker," Griffin said. "Coach Kinard has been very successful leading Claflin softball the last five years and I look forward to watching him continue the success of Coker softball on the field, in the classroom and in the community."
Kinard comes to Coker from Claflin University, where he served as the head coach since 2017. He holds a 114-79 record in his five seasons as the Panthers head coach.
Last season, Kinard led Claflin to an NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional appearance. In 2019, he led the Lady Panthers to an 18-0 conference record, a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Division title and a CIAA tournament runner-up finish. He was named the CIAA Coach of the Year at the conclusion of the season.
In 2018, the Lady Panthers won a program-record 37 games. In his first season at the helm, he led the program to its first ever Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) tournament title along with an SIAC Eastern Division title. He was named the 2017 SIAC Coach of the Year and the Tournament Outstanding Coach. He had been on the Claflin softball staff since 2012, working until 2017 as an assistant coach.
Before Claflin, Kinard served as a coach in the youth and high school ranks in both baseball and softball at a number of different schools and organizations.
"I am beyond grateful for this opportunity and want to thank Dr. Griffin and the search committee. I can't wait to get on campus and get to work," Kinard said. "The South Atlantic Conference is such a highly competitive conference and I know this group of young ladies is ready for the challenge they will face every day! It's a great day to be a Coker University Cobra!"
A 2010 graduate of Claflin, Kinard holds a bachelor's degree in human performance and recreation, while receiving his master's of education in psychology of positive coaching from the University of Missouri in 2014.
Kinard and his wife Lindsay have two sons, Easton (3) and Bryce (2).
"My family and I are excited about starting this new chapter in our life," Kinard said. "Coker has welcomed us with open arms and has already made us feel a part of the family. We look forward to the future in Hartsville!"