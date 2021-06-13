Claflin's Boneparte earns N4A scholarship

Claflin University Athletics Academic Advisor/Academic Student Support Counselor Akeem Boneparte has been selected as a recipient of a 2021 National Association of Academic and Student-Athlete Development Professionals (N4A) Opportunities Scholarship.
N4A is an acronym for The National Association of Academic and Student-Athlete Development Professionals, formerly National Association for Academic Advisors of Athletics.
N4A is the official community of practitioners dedicated to the academic and personal development of student-athletes, preparing them for success. The association is committed to the advocacy, education, professional development and advancement of its members while promoting integrity in practices on an institutional and global level.
As a scholarship recipient, Boneparte will receive a one-year N4A membership, which includes N4A and NACDA convention registrations.
"This is truly an amazing opportunity that was granted by the scholarship committee," Boneparte said. " I look forward to using the scholarship to continue to grow within the N4A community and beyond."
Boneparte is in his sixth year as the athletic academic adviser/academic support counselor with the Claflin University Athletics Department.
Throughout his time with Claflin athletics, Boneparte has served in the capacity of facilities and ticket manager (2011-14) as well as two stints as the assistant volleyball coach (2008-13 and 2019-present).
In addition to his academic duties, he still serves as the primary ticket manager and as the adviser of the Timothy J. Autry Theta Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma National Athlete Honor Society.
"I am very pleased with Mr. Boneparte professional accomplishments,” Director of Athletics Tony O'Neal said. "Being the recipient of this scholarship will continue to enhance his professional growth.”
In addition to his membership in N4A, where he is a member of the Ethics Committee, Boneparte is a member of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc., where he served as the state director for South Carolina and Eastern Georgia as well as the head state director to the Gulf Coast Executive Board. He is currently the chief of staff for the Gulf Coast Region and the regional intake coordinator. Boneparte has served as the registrar for National Conclave since 2017.
He is very active in his community, serving on the executive board for the Orangeburg area of the National Kidney Foundation (2007-10) and as a St. Jude Foundation Walk Executive Team Member 2018 and 2019. In 2005 he was a member of the Orangeburg All-American Team that won the National Civic League All-America City Award.
Boneparte received his bachelor’s degree in sociology in 2007 and is currently pursuing a master of counseling education from South Carolina State University.