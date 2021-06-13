Claflin's Boneparte earns N4A scholarship

In addition to his academic duties, he still serves as the primary ticket manager and as the adviser of the Timothy J. Autry Theta Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma National Athlete Honor Society.

"I am very pleased with Mr. Boneparte professional accomplishments,” Director of Athletics Tony O'Neal said. "Being the recipient of this scholarship will continue to enhance his professional growth.”

In addition to his membership in N4A, where he is a member of the Ethics Committee, Boneparte is a member of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc., where he served as the state director for South Carolina and Eastern Georgia as well as the head state director to the Gulf Coast Executive Board. He is currently the chief of staff for the Gulf Coast Region and the regional intake coordinator. Boneparte has served as the registrar for National Conclave since 2017.

He is very active in his community, serving on the executive board for the Orangeburg area of the National Kidney Foundation (2007-10) and as a St. Jude Foundation Walk Executive Team Member 2018 and 2019. In 2005 he was a member of the Orangeburg All-American Team that won the National Civic League All-America City Award.

Boneparte received his bachelor’s degree in sociology in 2007 and is currently pursuing a master of counseling education from South Carolina State University.

