Claflin University names new director of intercollegiate athletics

Claflin University has chosen a dynamic and proven leader as its new Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. Tony O’Neal will assume the role on July 1, 2020, succeeding Dr. Jerome Fitch, who announced his retirement after serving 11 years in the position.

O’Neal has served at the senior administrative level of college athletics for more than two decades, including stints at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida, and Savannah State University in Savannah, Georgia.

O’Neal was selected for the Claflin position after a national search.

“We are excited to have Tony join the Claflin Family,” President Dwaun J. Warmack said. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our athletics program.

"I am confident he will sustain and enhance Claflin’s proud legacy of success by our student-athletes in athletics and academics."

O’Neal spent 17 years in the athletics department at Bethune-Cookman University. For the past five years, he served as the senior associate athletic director of facilities and strategic initiatives. In between his time in Daytona Beach, O’Neal served as the director of athletics at Savannah State University, managing the university’s 15 intercollegiate men’s and women’s athletic teams.