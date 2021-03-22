Claflin track teams open season at CIU

“I thought the team did well [and] we accomplished our four goals for the first meet,” said Jackson. “The first goal was for everyone to pass the Athletics Department COVID-19 protocols, the second was to leave the meet healthy with no injuries, third was to complete hard and fight, and fourth was to comprehend and execute and the coach's strategy,” Jackson said. “Those are the things we can control so I'm satisfied with what I saw Saturday, but the focus is to improve each meet and get stronger with training.”