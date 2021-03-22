Claflin track teams open season at CIU

COLUMBIA -- The Claflin University men's and women's track and field teams opened their 2021 outdoor season Saturday at the CIU Rams Invitational, hosted by Columbia International University. The meet was the first for both teams in more than a year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The Claflin men had three athletes to record personal bests in their respective events.
Matthew Rox jumped a personal-best distance of 6.20 meters (20.4.25”) in the long jump to finish 14 out of 29 competitors. Jaiden Harris dropped just under a second off his previous 200-meter time, finishing with a time of 22.51. His previous best was 23.45. In his first collegiate outdoor meet, sophomore Antonio Walker finished first in his flight and 21st overall in the shot put with a distance of 10.04 meters (32’11.25).
The Panther women were paced by field eventer Zaria Nelson who won the shot put and placed third in the discus. Nelson threw 12.05 meters (39’6.5”) and 41.88 meters (137’5”) in the shot put and discus, respectively.
Jonnica Fuller and Shkeniah Duffin also performed well for the Claflin women. Fuller, who competed in the 100 and 200 meters ran a 13.05 (17th) and 27.61 (28), respectively while Duffin came in right behind Fuller in the 200 meters at 27.72 for 29th place.
Second-year head coach Garon Jackson set four main goals for the teams heading into the opening meet and was pleased that all four were met.
“I thought the team did well [and] we accomplished our four goals for the first meet,” said Jackson. “The first goal was for everyone to pass the Athletics Department COVID-19 protocols, the second was to leave the meet healthy with no injuries, third was to complete hard and fight, and fourth was to comprehend and execute and the coach's strategy,” Jackson said. “Those are the things we can control so I'm satisfied with what I saw Saturday, but the focus is to improve each meet and get stronger with training.”
Both teams will return to action Friday-Saturday, March 26-27, at the Gamecock Invitational hosted by the University of South Carolina.