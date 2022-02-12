Claflin student repeats as virtual football champ

Claflin student Eric Minor is still the king of virtual football after winning his second consecutive Madden NFL x HBCU tournament Saturday in Los Angeles.

This year's event was broadcast on the NFL's Youtube page, and called by CBS Sports Radio personality Larry Ridley and ESPN's Tiffany Greene. Minor defeated Rodney McKay of Virginia Union 30-7 as he controlled the Green Bay Packers.

"It feels great to be a two-time champion," Minor told Ridley and Greene following the game. "I've been putting in a lot of work, practicing every day trying to represent my school. It feels good to do it again."

Minor (also known as THATGUYDJ) qualified for event after winning a single elimination tournament in December. He was one of 16 finalists invited to Los Angeles to meet with members of the EA staff and NFL executives.

"This year was great, because they flew us out to the Super Bowl," Minor said. "They have treated us great, I'm just trying to reel it all in right now. I'm blessed and thankful to be here."

Despite the distractions, Minor said he treated the finals as a "business trip."

"Once I sat down, I put on my headphones and started listening to my music," Minor said. "That helped me to lock in. I feel like I am the best Madden player in South Carolina, and I want to keep doing this as long as I can."

Minor said he would like to enter some other tournaments on the national level. He will be attending the Super Bowl game Sunday between the Rams and the Bengals.

