Claflin sports, social justice event to feature Alex English

The Claflin University Center for Social Justice, Department of Athletics, and local NBC-affiliate WIS-TV will host "SC Superstars, CU Student Athletes, and Social Justice” on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 7:30-8:15 p.m.
Former NBA and University of South Carolina (UofSC) basketball star Alex English will be the featured guest for the first in a series of virtual presentations. WIS-TV sports anchor/reporter Joe Gorchow will serve as the program’s moderator of the program which is accessible to the public via Zoom on the WIS-TV website. The monthly presentations will be highlighted by appearances of notable sports personalities with ties to South Carolina who have achieved national recognition for their accomplishments in athletics and social justice. The program is designed to engage the community and residents throughout the state in discussions about social justice and other important issues.
“Mr. English was selected as the first speaker in this series because of his love of South Carolina, his remarkable career in professional and college basketball, and his steadfast commitment throughout his life to social justice,” said Dr. Belinda Wheeler, director of Claflin’s Center for Social Justice.“ He will share his incredible story and discuss what social justice means to him. He will also offer advice to today’s students and answer questions from Claflin student-athletes.”
The Center for Social Justice at Claflin University was established in May 2020.
English retired with NBA career averages of 21.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He was the first NBA player to score 2,000 points in eight consecutive seasons, and he has the distinction of being the top NBA scorer in the 1980s. English was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1997.
English played at UofSC from 1973-1976 and twice earned All-America honors. His 1,972 points are second-most in Gamecock history. His 25,613 points, coming mainly as a Denver Nugget, are 19th-most in NBA history. After retiring from his playing career, English was appointed director of player programs for the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA). While serving in this capacity, he successfully revised and managed several league-wide player programs and served as liaison between the NBPA and the Retired Players Association. During the 1995 NBA/NBPA labor negotiations, English was appointed interim executive director of the NBPA.