Claflin sports, social justice event to feature Alex English

The Claflin University Center for Social Justice, Department of Athletics, and local NBC-affiliate WIS-TV will host "SC Superstars, CU Student Athletes, and Social Justice” on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 7:30-8:15 p.m.

Former NBA and University of South Carolina (UofSC) basketball star Alex English will be the featured guest for the first in a series of virtual presentations. WIS-TV sports anchor/reporter Joe Gorchow will serve as the program’s moderator of the program which is accessible to the public via Zoom on the WIS-TV website. The monthly presentations will be highlighted by appearances of notable sports personalities with ties to South Carolina who have achieved national recognition for their accomplishments in athletics and social justice. The program is designed to engage the community and residents throughout the state in discussions about social justice and other important issues.

“Mr. English was selected as the first speaker in this series because of his love of South Carolina, his remarkable career in professional and college basketball, and his steadfast commitment throughout his life to social justice,” said Dr. Belinda Wheeler, director of Claflin’s Center for Social Justice.“ He will share his incredible story and discuss what social justice means to him. He will also offer advice to today’s students and answer questions from Claflin student-athletes.”